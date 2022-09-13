Color Platform 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $214,087.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00591818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00258679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005070 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009786 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

