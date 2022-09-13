Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Achieves $270,409.29

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $270,409.29 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

