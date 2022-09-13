ColossusXT (COLX) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,966,979,234 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

