Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.69 on Monday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,618,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,085,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $399,177,000 after buying an additional 1,009,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

