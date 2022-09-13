Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) CFO Michael Gerard Campbell Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Gerard Campbell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ CMRA opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

