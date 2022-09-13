Comerica Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Comerica has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comerica to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Comerica Stock Up 0.8 %

CMA opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comerica by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

