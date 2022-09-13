Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SBS opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

