Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after buying an additional 996,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,258 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

