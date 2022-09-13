Comparing CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.55 $534.09 million $2.22 22.62 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a summary of current ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 4 1 2.63 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.54%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.