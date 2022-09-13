Comparing Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and Illumina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.89 $86.42 million ($0.30) -12.37 Illumina $4.53 billion 7.38 $762.00 million ($0.06) -3,540.91

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health. Illumina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Illumina 1 7 4 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cue Health currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 133.60%. Illumina has a consensus target price of $257.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Illumina.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99% Illumina -0.43% 5.61% 3.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Illumina beats Cue Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. The company provides instruments and consumables used in genetic analysis; and genotyping and sequencing services, instrument service contracts, and development and licensing agreements, as well as cancer detection testing services. Its customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in various markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

