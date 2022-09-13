Comparing FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) & Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FaZe and Cedar Fair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.34 billion 1.91 -$48.52 million $1.45 30.95

Volatility and Risk

FaZe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

FaZe has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% Cedar Fair 4.85% -12.62% 3.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FaZe and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than FaZe.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats FaZe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13 amusement parks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

