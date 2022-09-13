Comparing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 7.55% 14.60% 2.38%

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.05 9.56 Banco BBVA Argentina $2.51 billion 0.27 $98.68 million $1.26 2.63

This table compares Oxford Bank and Banco BBVA Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxford Bank and Banco BBVA Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco BBVA Argentina beats Oxford Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies. The company also provides corporate and investment banking products and services, such as global transaction services; global markets solutions comprising risk management and securities brokerage; long-term financing products, including project finance and syndicated loans; and corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets advisory services to corporations and multinational companies operating in Argentina. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 243 branches, 15 in-company branches, 7 point of sale outlets, 2 points of express support, 884 ATMs, and 854 self-service terminals, as well as mobile and internet banking services. The company was formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in July 2019. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

