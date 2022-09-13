Comparing Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) & Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13% Twitter -2.14% -0.82% -0.39%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Similarweb has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Similarweb and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Twitter 2 26 4 0 2.06

Similarweb presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 137.04%. Twitter has a consensus price target of $43.35, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Twitter.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 4.37 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -6.86 Twitter $5.08 billion 6.24 -$221.41 million ($0.20) -207.05

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. Twitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Similarweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twitter beats Similarweb on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets. Its promoted products consist of promoted ads and Twitter Amplify, Follower Ads, and Twitter takeover. In addition, the company offers monetization products for creators, including Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces. Further, it offers products for developers and data partners comprising Twitter Developer Platform, a platform that enables developers to build tools for people and businesses using its public application programming interface; and paid access to Twitter data for partners with commercial use cases. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California.

