Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Compass has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Insider Activity at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226 over the last ninety days.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

