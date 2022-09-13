Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47.84 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $53.71 or 0.00258523 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $390.19 million and $47.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00050515 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005218 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,264,345 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

