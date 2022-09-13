Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stake Cut by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP cut its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,279 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Sagefield Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Comstock Resources worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 239,736 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 396,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:CRK opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

