Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands
In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CAG opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
