Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

BBCP stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

