Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

BBCP stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

