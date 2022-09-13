CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of CNMD opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CONMED by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

