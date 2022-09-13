Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 26.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

