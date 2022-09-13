Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Down 40.5% This Week

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $219,617.04 and approximately $19.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. Telegram Whitepaper “

