ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $410,464.80 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $410,464.80 and $173,335.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00094569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00069005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

