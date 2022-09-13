Contrasting Cian (CIAN) & Its Peers

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cian to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cian and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million -$38.50 million -10.63 Cian Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.50

Cian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% Cian Competitors -63.44% -1,497.71% -11.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Cian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.0% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cian and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cian Competitors 385 2555 4706 60 2.58

Cian currently has a consensus target price of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 46.37%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Cian rivals beat Cian on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

