Contrasting ESS Tech (GWH) & Its Peers

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 431 916 34 2.66

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 222.44%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.03%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.62 ESS Tech Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 1.53

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ESS Tech peers beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

