Contrasting Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and PCCW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 0.92 $10.51 billion $2.88 9.62 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.78% 13.15% 4.92% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats PCCW on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; computer facilities management; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; and operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales. Additionally, the company offers IT and business process outsourcing, fintech, e-Commerce, big data analytics, managed, digital, cloud, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

