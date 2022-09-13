Convergence Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Convergence has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $1.42 million and $199,349.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Convergence

Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

