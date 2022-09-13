Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Hits $341.43 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00024996 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $341.43 million and $11.75 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,530,051 coins and its circulating supply is 67,616,074 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance. The official website for Convex Finance is www.convexfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

