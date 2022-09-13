Cook Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol (COOK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

