Copiosa Coin (COP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.41 Million

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $57,910.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin
