Cormark Weighs in on Transcontinental’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Insider Transactions at Transcontinental

About Transcontinental

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.40 per share, with a total value of C$55,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,850.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.