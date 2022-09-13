Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Reaches $24.38 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Cortex launched on March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,783,936 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

