Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of CJREF opened at $2.23 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $439.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.49.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

