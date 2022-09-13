Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.24.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$588.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$2.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.19.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

