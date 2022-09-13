Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.34. Coursera has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Insider Activity

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,360,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,218,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,218,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,548 shares of company stock worth $5,610,186 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,695 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coursera by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.