Cowen Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

