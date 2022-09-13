CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.97

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.97 and traded as high as $88.77. CRA International shares last traded at $87.88, with a volume of 38,043 shares.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of $629.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2,174.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

