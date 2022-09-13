Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $16.97

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $10.46 million and $4.32 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $16.97 or 0.00082309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

