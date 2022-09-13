CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $205,842.62 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. CREDIT has a market cap of $205,842.62 and $710.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.