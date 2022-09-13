Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.