Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $67.16 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018606 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

