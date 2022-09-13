Credits Market Cap Hits $1.38 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $34,076.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

