CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.
CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Up 2.4 %
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.