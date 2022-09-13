Critical Analysis: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -8.08% -3.13% -2.33% Global Blue Group -35.57% N/A -6.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for So-Young International and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 867.74%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

So-Young International has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.37 -$1.32 million ($0.17) -5.47 Global Blue Group $146.41 million 6.51 -$110.71 million $0.33 16.00

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.