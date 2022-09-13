Critical Analysis: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) vs. Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ICON Public and Data Knights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 3 9 0 2.75 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICON Public presently has a consensus price target of $279.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given ICON Public’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICON Public is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

91.3% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ICON Public has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICON Public and Data Knights Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $5.48 billion 3.46 $153.18 million $2.52 92.46 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 2.77% 10.54% 4.91% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ICON Public beats Data Knights Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including early development, patient recruitment and retention, strategy and analytics, late phase research, data and technology solution, and consulting and analytics services. The company's clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, clinical research and laboratory services, project management, site monitoring and management services, data management, biostatistics and programming, medical writing and publishing, medical affair, endpoint adjudication/data monitoring committees, pharmacovigilance, interactive response technologies, clinical supplies management, strategic regulatory, medical communication, and consulting and advisory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.