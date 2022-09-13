Critical Analysis: Mastermind (MMND) versus The Competition

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mastermind to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind Competitors 78 385 571 7 2.49

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 84.97%. Given Mastermind’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastermind has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mastermind has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 18.57% 36.88% 27.65% Mastermind Competitors -21.24% -102.00% -10.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.83 million $770,000.00 14.46 Mastermind Competitors $1.36 billion $585.69 million 1.04

Mastermind’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind. Mastermind is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mastermind competitors beat Mastermind on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. Its customers include sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

