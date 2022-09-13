Critical Comparison: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) versus Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.19% 11.13% 0.85% Webster Financial 20.70% 11.53% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 1 5 5 0 2.36 Webster Financial 0 3 2 1 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus target price of $139.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 6.53 $443.08 million $6.51 21.84 Webster Financial $1.27 billion 6.82 $408.86 million $3.09 15.90

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Cullen/Frost Bankers on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 171 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 157 financial centers and 1,650 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services; commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services; wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers; and trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

