Critical Review: Verano (VRNOF) and Its Rivals

Verano is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the "Agricultural production – crops" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Verano to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verano and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -15.50 Verano Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.31

Analyst Recommendations

Verano’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verano and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 Verano Competitors 36 127 419 23 2.71

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 323.39%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 69.23%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Summary

Verano beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

