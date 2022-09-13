Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

