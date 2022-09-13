Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Crocs worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CROX opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.